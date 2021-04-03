Sperryville’s Schoolhouse Nine Golf Course hosted its first annual Three Sticks & a Pig Tournament on Saturday.
Winner Jeffrey Ober came out from Falls Church to compete in the idyllic setting, with weather to match. Ober scored a 1-over-par 28, and took home a $100 gift certificate.
Jordan Miller presented trophies, including one to Rappahannock’s own Alex Sharp VIII, who won the “closest to the pin” contest by sticking the ball to within four feet of the pin on the course’s longest hole, the 171-yard ninth.
Each competitor was allowed to play with only three sticks or clubs; some chose not to use their flatstick and putted using a fairway wood. The tournament, postponed from last March by the pandemic, also went without the original planned pig roast; COVID precautions turned the after-tournament lunch into bagged Cuban sandwiches from Headmaster’s Pub.
