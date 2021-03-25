For the agenda items, visit the County's BoardDocs site: https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Partly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.