Cook Political Report declares 5th a ‘toss up’
“In Person Voting” for the 2020 Election began at 8 a.m. this morning on Courthouse Row on Gay Street in the Rappahannock County Seat of Washington.
And unlike previous elections, voters do not need a reason to vote early nor do they need to fill out any applications to vote in person.
All residents of Rappahannock County, effective today, can visit the Voter’s Registrar Office on Gay Street and cast ballots for the offices of U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress.
In addition, two proposed Virginia amendments are on this year’s ballot for voters to decide — one dealing with reining in gerrymandering; the other on whether to exclude vehicle fees for active members of the US military and Virginia National Guard.
This Rappahannock News reporter was the fifth person to vote on Gay Street this morning after the office opened. The entire process, which involved presenting an official ID, took no more than three minutes.
The very first voter, according to Rappahannock County Assistant Registrar Sheran Rigg — seen here this morning behind a protective COVID-19 barrier — was a young man who arrived at 8:05 a.m.
“It was his birthday! He got the prize for the day,” said Rigg, who is eager to assist voters at the registrar’s office.
Once ballots are filled out, voters insert them into the county’s secure voting machine, just like on a traditional Election Day.
“I Voted Early” stickers are also available — and more importantly during the ongoing pandemic plenty of hand sanitizers (both seen here).
Be advised that the Saturday before Election Day, which falls this year on Nov. 3, will be the final day to vote early on Gay Street.
Meanwhile, of interest to county voters in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, the Cook Political Report, a leading nonpartisan national election forecaster, this morning shifted the 5th district race between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb to “toss up.”