Officially, spring begins every year at the vernal equinox — when the Earth’s hours of light and dark are almost exactly equal everywhere around the globe.
Because of the way light bends in the atmosphere, on the equinox the Sun will appear to be above the horizon even when it is still below it. This year the equinox falls on March 20.
But here in the county, signs of spring flowers are already popping up all over. Keep an eye out for ground ivy (glechoma hederacea), crocuses (crocus vernus), and netted irises (iris reticulata), the first signs that the weather is getting warmer!
