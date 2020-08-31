Talk about a relaxing way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon, being seated with friends at a shaded picnic table, sipping wine, and enjoying a challenging game of dominoes — Mexican Train, to be exact.
Seen here outside Rappahannock Cellars in Huntly are Browntown couples (left to right) Roger and Debi Foster and Patty and Larry Comstock. As a crow flies, Larry points out, Browntown is just over the mountain from the popular vineyard, but driving between the two requires heading north to Front Royal and then south an equal distance.