Video to be uploaded later, join Zoom meeting below to listen live:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82054337565?pwd=Y0MydU0yNHYwMmJ3NG1SOE5CR05UUT09

For more detail on the published agenda:

www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public

2 p.m. Regular Meeting

Rappahannock County Courthouse

250 Gay Street

Washington, VA 22747

-

7 p.m. Public Hearings and Regular Meeting Continued

Rappahannock County High School Auditorium

12576 Lee Highway

Washington, VA 22747

-

-

Zoom participation is being offered for convenience only to the extent technically and administratively feasible. Due to bandwidth and other possible technical constraints, electronic access to the meeting is not guaranteed, and if members of the public require guaranteed input they should either attend the meeting in person, or, if not able to attend the meeting in person, should submit written comments in advance of the meeting to a Board member or the County Administrator.

-

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82054337565?pwd=Y0MydU0yNHYwMmJ3NG1SOE5CR05UUT09

-

Meeting ID: 820 5433 7565

Passcode: 698873

-

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

