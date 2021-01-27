Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.