For more details on the published agenda: www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
Broadband Authority Meeting, Friday, June 11, 2021
-
- Updated
- Comments
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Commentary: Akre’s Trojan Horse
- A ruling on Cappiali’s case against the county?
- Residents eligible for septic repair reimbursements
- Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors regular meeting, June 7, 2021
- Courthouse Row for June 10
- Flatwood’s Share Shed is back!
- Commentary: A very large square peg in a tiny round hole
- Washington column for June 10
- Letter: Certain assertions that need to be addressed...
- New local facility aims to provide ‘desperately needed’ addiction help
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage:62%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:47:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:16 PM
Today
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds light and variable.