2 p.m.

For more detail on the published agenda:

www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public

For more detail on the published agenda: 

www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85349024228?pwd=NXNBcWVIRmxlS25PWEViRmp0a3h5QT09

-

Meeting ID: 853 4902 4228

Passcode: 929616

-

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Zoom participation is being offered for convenience only to the extent technically and administratively feasible. Due to bandwidth and other possible technical constraints, electronic access to the meeting is not guaranteed, and if members of the public require guaranteed input they should either attend the meeting in person, or, if not able to attend the meeting in person, should submit written comments in advance of the meeting to a Board member or the County Administrator.

2 p.m. Regular Meeting

7 p.m. Public Hearings and Regular Meeting Continued

Rappahannock County Courthouse

250 Gay Street

Washington, VA 22747

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags