Unedited video of the Rappahannock County, Va. Planning Commission's continued meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 2021.
Rappahannock County Planning Commission continued meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29
-
- Updated
- Comments
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Eldon Farms sold to Akre family
- Culpeper man convicted on Harris Hollow robbery charge
- Doer’s Profile: Patsy Baker
- A symphony of senses
- Trinity names new rector
- ‘All about what the community wants’
- RRCS to roll out low-fare rides for seniors, residents with disabilities
- Local health district shuts down mass vaccine site
- Commentary: High-density development should not be our future
- Letter: The tide is going to come in
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Cloud Coverage:76%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:51:54 AM
- Sunset: 08:41:09 PM
Today
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 79F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.