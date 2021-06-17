Unedited video of the Rappahannock County, Va. Planning Commission's regular monthly meeting at 7 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Unedited video of the Rappahannock County, Va. Planning Commission's regular monthly meeting at 7 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags