For agenda items., visit the school Boarddocs site:
Rappahannock County School Board meeting, July 13, 2021
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Supervisors continue talks about Sperryville rezoning application after lengthy public hearing Wednesday night
- Live from Sperryville, Friday night Fox studio lights
- Akre family buys Eldon Farms in ‘conservation purchase’
- First glimpse of Rush River Commons development
- The turkey comes home to roost
- County supervisors address public safety communications concerns
- Businesses back to pre-pandemic struggles
- Washington column for July 8
- Rappahannock United Methodist Charge appoints new pastor
- New COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit highest level in a month
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
73°
Clear
- Humidity: 87%
- Cloud Coverage:49%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:59:48 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:55 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 92F. Winds light and variable.