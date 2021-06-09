View agenda items at: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public
Rappahannock County School Board Meeting, June 8, 2021
-
- Updated
- Comments
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Commentary: Akre’s Trojan Horse
- Clevenger’s Village construction to begin soon
- The Purple Heart of Flint Hill
- The Rapp for June 3
- Supervisors candidates debut
- Planners approve mill, await details on Sperryville brewery
- The Democratic race for governor: Meet the candidates, hear their views
- COVID-19 cases down in Rappahannock, Virginia
- A ruling on Cappiali’s case against the county?
- Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors regular meeting, June 7, 2021
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Cloud Coverage:83%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:47:46 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:26 PM
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.