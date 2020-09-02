Video to start at 2 p.m.
For agenda items, visit Boarddocs site:
https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
2 p.m. Regular Meeting
Rappahannock County Courthouse
250 Gay Street
Washington, VA 22747
-
NO EVENING SESSION PLANNED
Video to start at 2 p.m.
For agenda items, visit Boarddocs site:
https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
2 p.m. Regular Meeting
Rappahannock County Courthouse
250 Gay Street
Washington, VA 22747
-
NO EVENING SESSION PLANNED
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.