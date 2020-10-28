Planning Commission Continued Meeting (from 10/21/2020), Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
Planning Commission Continued Meeting (from 10/21/2020), Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 60F. Winds ESE at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.