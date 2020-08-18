For agenda items, visit Boarddocs site:

https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public

Rappahannock County High School, Auditorium

12576 Lee Highway

Washington, VA 22747

7:00 PM

Zoom participation is being offered for convenience only to the extent technically and administratively feasible. Due to bandwidth and other possible technical constraints, electronic access to the meeting is not guaranteed, and members of the public should either attend the meeting in person, or, if not able to attend the meeting in person, should submit written comments in advance of the meeting to the Chairman or the Zoning Administrator.

-

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87150994022

-

Meeting ID: 871 5099 4022

-

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

