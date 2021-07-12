For agenda items and more information on the Rush River Commons application, visit the town's website at: https://washingtonva.gov/town-meetings/
Washington Town Council 7 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Akre family buys Eldon Farms in ‘conservation purchase’
- Supervisors continue talks about Sperryville rezoning application after lengthy public hearing Wednesday night
- Live from Sperryville, Friday night Fox studio lights
- First glimpse of Rush River Commons development
- Rappahannock United Methodist Charge appoints new pastor
- County supervisors address public safety communications concerns
- The turkey comes home to roost
- Washington column for July 8
- Businesses back to pre-pandemic struggles
- New COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit highest level in a month
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
71°
Fair
- Humidity: 100%
- Cloud Coverage:40%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:58:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:37:28 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable.