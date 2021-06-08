For more details on the published agenda: www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
Zoom video: Broadband Authority Meeting, Monday, June 7, 2021
-
- Updated
- Comments
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Clevenger’s Village construction to begin soon
- Planners approve mill, await details on Sperryville brewery
- Commentary: Akre’s Trojan Horse
- The Purple Heart of Flint Hill
- The Rapp for June 3
- Supervisors candidates debut
- COVID-19 cases down in Rappahannock, Virginia
- Thornton River Art celebrates Rappahannock artists
- The Democratic race for governor: Meet the candidates, hear their views
- School’s in for summer
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage:59%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:47:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:35:55 PM
Today
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.