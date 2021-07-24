Shenandoah National Park posted this news release Saturday afternoon:
Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Saturday, July 24, 2021, the search for Julia Christine Devlin conducted by Shenandoah National Park with support from Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch has been suspended.
The body of a female believed to be Ms. Devlin was discovered by searchers today at 10:00 a.m. in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost
part of the park.
Ms. Devlin was last seen Wednesday, July 14. Her vehicle was discovered wrecked and abandoned in the Park Saturday, July 17.
The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive ID and determination of cause of death.
Shenandoah National Park joins Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking the many organizations that were involved including Search and Rescue Tracking Institute, Va. Search and Rescue Dog Association, Blue and Gray K9s, Greater Atlantic Rescue Dog, Piedmont Search and Rescue, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, TROT Search and Rescue, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Page County Citizens Emergency Corps, the Virginia Communications Cache, and Rockingham-Augusta Search and Rescue.
