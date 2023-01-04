James Alan Cattley

 Courtesy Photo

Officials with Shenandoah National Park and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Monday discovered what is believed to be the body of a man reported missing in the park in December, ending the investigation into his disappearance.

The body of a man believed to be James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found. The cause of death was not immediately clear. Cattley, 66, of North Garden, Virginia, was reported missing on Dec. 12. 

