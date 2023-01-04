Officials with Shenandoah National Park and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Monday discovered what is believed to be the body of a man reported missing in the park in December, ending the investigation into his disappearance.
The body of a man believed to be James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found. The cause of death was not immediately clear. Cattley, 66, of North Garden, Virginia, was reported missing on Dec. 12.
His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area on Dec. 14 as park rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm that caused heavy damage in Shenandoah, park officials said in a news release on Tuesday. U.S. National Park Service officials on Dec. 21 announced Cattley’s disappearance in a news release.
The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for identification and determination of cause of death.
