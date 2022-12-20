Car repair shops across Virginia’s Piedmont region say the size of their work backlog is becoming increasingly unruly as more drivers return to the roads amid the pandemic and supply and labor shortages continue to snarl the automobile industry.
The bottlenecks can leave drivers whose cars were recently damaged without repairs for months. For most drivers whose cars are in need of fixing, the biggest challenge is finding a shop that can take their vehicle in a timely manner since so many are backed up.
Warrenton Auto, which also serves Rappahannock County, is booked through February and into March. In a normal year they might be scheduling only a month or two out, said Brian Bower, a manager at the shop.
Many shops were unseasonably busy this past summer, which created an even larger waiting list into the fall and winter months when crashes traditionally increase. “It’s definitely not what it used to be” prior to the pandemic, Bower said.
Body shop leaders in interviews speculated that the increase in crashes could be, in part, because so many people were teleworking during the pandemic and not commuting to work. But as employers across Northern Virginia have recently made pushes for employees to return to the office, drivers don’t seem to be as comfortable on the road as they once were, Bower said. “It’s almost like they forgot how to drive,” he said.
Data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows that car crashes increased in 2021 as people emerged from pandemic isolation. While traffic deaths are on the rise statewide in 2022, there were fewer crashes last year than there were pre-pandemic.
Another driver of vehicle crashes is deer-related incidents. Mechanics call the autumn and winter months “deer season,” their busiest time of the year when the car-threatening creatures are most active and tend to cause more crashes. “We compare it to tax time for accountants,” Bower said of deer season.
In Rappahannock County, about 40% of car crashes recorded this year involved deer, with the vast majority occurring on U.S. Route 211, according to data from the DMV. Still, there are fewer deer-related crashes so far this year in the county when compared to years past.
Shenandoah National Park officials said in recent weeks that they have observed a “concerning” rise in the number of vehicle collisions involving deer. This year, park officials have recorded 45 deer-vehicle collisions, with the Thorton Gap entrance to Shenandoah on U.S. Route 211 in Rappahannock being labeled a hot spot.
Andy Manuel, owner of Wrextorations, a Sperryville body shop, estimated it could take between four and five weeks on average for repairs once a car gets to his shop. Manuel, who lives in Amissville in Culpeper County near the Rappahannock border, said he has some car parts on backorder with no estimated time of arrival, indefinitely delaying repairs on customers’ vehicles.
From busted bumper covers to bent fenders, the more serious the damages, the more parts shops must order, increasing the chances for repair delays. While most insurance companies provide a rental car allowance for drivers in need of an alternative while their car is in the shop, they can’t always provide accommodations for extended periods of time.
Fortunately, if the car is drivable, drivers can still use their car while the body shop is waiting on shipment of replacement parts. Repair times are often determined on a case by case basis depending on severity of damages and availability of parts.
Ricky Shaw, owner of Shaw’s Services Inc. garage in Sperryville, said he’s struggling to get parts for all kinds of vehicles. A Dodge truck in his garage’s possession needs a new computer, which they can’t get their hands on. “Nobody from here to California has one,” he said. The truck's driver has been without their vehicle for two weeks, he said recently.
In some cases, manufacturers won’t ship parts to body shops, leaving employees no choice but to travel sometimes great distances just to obtain them. “We’ve sent people all up and down the east coast to pick up parts … we’ve been everywhere from Philly down to Georgia,” Bower said.
Further compounding body shops’ backlog is a shortage of workers available to make repairs. Manuel said he’s been looking to hire a new technician for months but can’t find anybody. Others in the industry he’s talked with said they've been trying to fill critical roles for more than a year.
Body shop workers said the labor shortage is driven, in part, because younger people appear less interested in working as mechanics. “Everybody looks at going to college. No, they don’t look at a job like this as a good sustainable income – which it is … most of the average technicians I see out here are 40 years old or older. There’s not a whole lot of younger folks getting into it,” Manuel said.
He continued, “Trying to find competent and trained technicians that can do this type of repair is getting harder and harder.”
Vehicle technology is also rapidly changing, and older mechanics are having a difficult time keeping up, Bower said. “You know, the younger generations, they’re going to take that job where they don't have to work their butt off,” he said.
The older generation is beginning to retire and younger people aren’t taking up the trade. “You don’t have the grandfathers and the fathers out there working in the garage or in the driveway with the kids,” Bower said.