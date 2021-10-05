A break in the water line along Main Street on Tuesday afternoon has disrupted service for most, if not all, of the Town of Washington.
Around 1:30, a crew from Country Water Systems was digging trying to find the source of the leak beside Main Street next to Foster Harris House.
6:06 p.m. update:
Water should be restored to the Town of Washington within the hour, according to Town Clerk Barbara Batson, as contractors have repaired the broken water line. But a boil water advisory is in effect for at least the next 48 hours:
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: As a result of main water line repairs, the water system serving the Town of Washington experienced a loss of water pressure. State Health Officials have advised that when a water system loses pressure, the possibility of contaminates entering the system through backflow or cross connections must be considered. When service is restored, the system will be flushed and water samples will be analyzed for bacteriological contamination. As a precaution, until these sample results have been received, all water used for human consumption (drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or dishwashing) should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
Consumers will be notified when sample results have been received and concerns about the water have been satisfied. Please remember this boil water notice is issued as a precaution to make sure your water supply is safe to use and drink.
4:42 p.m. update from Town Clerk Barbara Batson:
The contractors are still working to repair the water leak, but it’s proving difficult due to the location and severity of the leak. They plan to have the water back on this evening.
If they are unable to complete repairs tonight and they have to shut the water off again tonight, we will alert you ahead of time. If the water is turned off tomorrow you might want to fill your bathtub tonight with water to use that water in the toilet tank (behind toilet bowl) to replenish after a flush.
For this evening and early tomorrow morning’s water use, please be advised that there is a boil water requirement. Further below provides you more information about this advisory.
Please do not drink the water once it’s turned back on, the boil water advisory will last at least 48 hours after repairs.
2:49 p.m. update from Town Clerk Barbara Batson:
"A crew is onsite working on the water line break. Shutting off the local valve proved to be ineffective so for the safety of the workers the main valve was shutoff. The process of identifying the specific location is underway. There is a road crew directing traffic around the area on the end of town where the Foster Harris House is located. Unfortunately, the water will have to remain off for quite awhile, perhaps even into the evening."
We'll update this story as news develops