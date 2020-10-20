The serious accident in Flint Hill on Sunday that involved a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy has resulted in charges being filed by the Virginia State Police against the other driver.
Raymond L. Gooch, 82, of the town of Washington, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident, has been charged with failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle continues to investigate the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:55 p.m., as Gooch was pulling out of Settle’s Grocery & Garage on Route 522.
Responding to an emergency call, the 2011 Dodge Charger sheriff’s cruiser driven by Deputy Crystal Jenkins was traveling north through the village with its flashers and siren turned on when Gooch’s 2016 Mazda CX-3 attempted to make a left turn onto the highway.
“The deputy was unable to avoid striking the Mazda and the vehicles collided in the roadway,” according to State Police. “The sheriff's deputy was responding to an emergency call, and the vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated.”
Gooch, a former Washington Town Councilman for several years, was first transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment, and then later Sunday evening was transported to the ICU trauma unit of Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he remains. He reportedly suffered multiple rib injuries and a broken pelvis and is said to be in considerable pain.
Deputy Jenkins also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was similarly transported to Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton.
“She’s healing,” Sheriff Connie Compton said Tuesday afternoon. “She’s sore, she’s got some bruises, but at this point she is still recuperating.”
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Smoot said from the scene of the accident that it was “fortunate” both drivers didn’t suffer more serious injuries. There was extensive damage to both vehicles, the airbags in each deployed.
The well-traveled highway, which on Sunday carried carloads of leaf-peepers on what was a bright and sunny afternoon, was shut down in both directions until 2 p.m., as several local volunteer fire companies, Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies, and Virginia State Police responded to the accident.
As a result, traffic was stopped for several miles on the north side of Flint Hill between the village and Huntly. Some occupants stepped outside their vehicles to stretch their legs and even walk dogs. Others, including this reporter, walked a good distance to the accident scene. Vehicles heading north on 522 from Massies Corner were detoured in Flint Hill.
The crash remains under investigation.