A Chester Gap family lost their home on Friday afternoon in a fire, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Kelli Strobel, her husband and sons have lived in her parents’ home since 2016 when they moved in to take care of her father. “It was a blessing for me and my family to be there … to be able to help my dad all under one roof,” she said. “And that’s what sucks right now because we’re all in different hotel rooms.”
Nobody was hurt in the fire, but the family lost all four of their pet cats. They’re staying in a Front Royal hotel while they search for a long term rental home. A rebuild of their home is not expected to be completed for more than a year.
Strobel said she’s unsure what caused the fire. She suspects it was the result of either a lightning strike or a malfunction of lights they used on their porch for gardening. Community member Dawn Kennedy launched a MealTrain campaign to help the family receive meal donations while searching for a long-term place to live.
As of Tuesday evening, the campaign has raised more than $4,500 toward the $5,000 goal. Members of the Chester Gap Baptist Church were also collecting donations for the family. “Everyone has been generous,” Strobel said. “We’re grateful for all of the help and donations because we had nothing.”
