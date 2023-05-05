fire1-2.jpg

A Chester Gap family lost their home in a fire last week. Members of the community have since offered them a helping hand.

 Photo Courtesy Facebook

A Chester Gap family lost their home on Friday afternoon in a fire, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Kelli Strobel, her husband and sons have lived in her parents’ home since 2016 when they moved in to take care of her father. “It was a blessing for me and my family to be there … to be able to help my dad all under one roof,” she said. “And that’s what sucks right now because we’re all in different hotel rooms.”

Tags

Recommended for you