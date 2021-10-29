"Watch out for deer!" — that's the message from Shenandoah National Park, according to a news release Friday:
Shenandoah has observed a concerning increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions over the past two years. So far this season, we've documented 46 deer-vehicle collisions in the Park! That's right, 46!
In an effort to reduce these collisions, staff have installed "Deer Collision Area" signs along the most heavily used deer crossing areas on Skyline Drive. This updated "hot spot" map, below, shows some of the most problematic areas for deer-car collisions in the Park.
So, if you're planning to drive Skyline Drive anytime soon, take a moment to study this map so you know where these most hazardous areas are.
YOU CAN HELP deer and other wildlife navigate these “hot spots” more safely by:
Slowing down and observing Park speed limits!
Watching carefully for deer along the sides of the road. This is especially important because it’s deer breeding season and deer are much more active and unpredictable right now.
Being mindful that deer and many other animals are most active during dawn and dusk, and being extra careful when driving during those times.
Reducing your speed when driving in low-visibility conditions like fog or darkness.
