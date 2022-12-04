When the Ennis family lost their home in August to a fire, the Rappahannock County community rallied and raised money to help them rebuild. Now, Shannon Ennis is finding herself on the other side of a tragedy, helping to raise funds for another local family who experienced a similar disaster.

Fire-Reid.jpg

The Reid family lost their Castleton home to a fire on Nov. 13, and the family of four along with their two dogs were able to safely make it out of their home.

Heather and Wally Reid lost their Castleton home to a fire that began in the chimney on Nov. 13, Ennis said. The family of four, along with their two dogs, safely made it out of their home but watched it burn down, according to a GoFundMe page created by Ennis shortly after the incident.

Reid-Family.jpg

Wally Reid coaches baseball and softball in Rappahannock County, and Heather Reid is an oncology nurse at the UVA Cancer Center in Culpeper.

Tags

Recommended for you