The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department has yet to provide the cause of a fire Monday morning at 180 Five Forks Road in Woodville that caused extensive damage to a house set a fair distance back from the road.
“It took an intense tanker operation to relay water up the 2,000' driveway, and then pumped to 3 attack lines operating inside the structure,” Sperryville Fire said in a Facebook posting late last night.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
The station said an emergency call came in at 10:50 a.m. reporting “smoke in the area,” and within “just a few minutes Rappahannock County Dispatch upgraded the call to a working structure fire.”
Sperryville’s first responders were assisted by firefighters from all Rappahannock volunteer stations, as well as from Culpeper County's Salem VFD.
Property records value the three-room, 1,348-square foot single-family home, built in 2005 on almost 36 acres, in the mid-$500,000’s range. One record lists the owner as George Scott.
No injuries were reported.