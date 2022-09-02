A two-vehicle crash involving a car and tractor-trailer at the intersection of U.S. Route 211 and Rock Mills Road near the Town of Washington on Thursday left a Flint Hill man dead and another injured, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.
The driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was traveling south on a private drive when they stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 211 and pulled into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer. At 10:22 a.m. the tractor-trailer struck the Subaru in the side.
A passenger in the Subaru, Ralph S. Markee, 80, of Flint Hill., suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health in Warrenton where he later died, according to the VSP. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Subaru, Lois J. Markee, 78, of Flint Hill, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Kenworth, a 64-year-old male, of Louisa, whom police did not name, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. No charges have been placed and the crash remains under investigation.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...