2022-09-truck-accident-10-web.jpg

The scene at the intersection of U.S. 211 and Rock Mills Road, where a fatal accident happened Thursday afternoon.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

A two-vehicle crash involving a car and tractor-trailer at the intersection of U.S. Route 211 and Rock Mills Road near the Town of Washington on Thursday left a Flint Hill man dead and another injured, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was traveling south on a private drive when they stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 211 and pulled into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer. At 10:22 a.m. the tractor-trailer struck the Subaru in the side.

