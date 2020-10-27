Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 59F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.