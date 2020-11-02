Virginia State Police Trooper S.K. Burke-Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County that claimed the life of a Jeffersonton man.
The crash occurred on Friday, Oct. 30, at 11:29 a.m. along Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) at Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road).
A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling west on Rt. 621 when it stopped at a stop sign, proceeded across Rt. 229, and then collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Honda and the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the roadway. As a result, the tractor-trailer hauling 26 tons of roadway salt overturned.
The driver of the Honda, Zachary D. Wilbur, 18, of Jeffersonton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Wilbur was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old male of King George, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The southbound lane of Rt. 229 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.
VSP was assisted by the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.
The crash remains under investigation.