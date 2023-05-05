Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Tuesday, May 9, 2023, marks the 10th year for Give Local Piedmont, a program from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, focused on highlighting the work our nonprofit organizations accomplish in our northern Piedmont region.
If you have ever needed help from others; if you have ever offered help to others, then perhaps you can relate. Our Fire and Rescue, the Food Pantry, the Benevolent Fund, Foothills Forum, Rapp CE, Rapp Nature Camp, Headwaters, Family Futures, CCLC, RAAC, RAWL, Rapp at Home, Totality Martial Arts, Rapp Lions Club, Friends of the Library and many, many more are all people just like you and me, reaching out to see what they can do to help someone else.
Step by step, year after year, these organizations are strategically looking at their impact, how they can improve their services and what (or who) they are missing. Our sponsors for this day have shared that they support this event because it funnels attention on the organizations that are doing the heavy lifting in our communities.
When you click on givelocalpiedmont.org you are immediately confronted with a brilliant snapshot of charitable organizations, their mission, their needs and accomplishments. It is truly a reason for celebration. Please join us on May 9, or any time prior to May 9, and visit givelocalpiedmont.org to support those causes that are important to you. Donations start at $10, and every participant receives bonus dollars as well as possible prizes.
Life should be about making a difference, contributing, and having an impact. Many of the nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont have the ultimate impact of helping people turn their lives around. Please join us on May 9 and celebrate Give Local Piedmont!
Jane Bowling-Wilson
Executive Director,
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
Serving Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties
