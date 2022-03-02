Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park closed for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon while fire and rescue teams worked to extract a hang glider who became trapped after accidentally flying into a tree.
The man, whose name park spokesperson Claire Comer declined to release, had taken off from the Dickey Ridge launch site in Warren County when he got caught in a downdraft and wound up in a tree overhanging the road at about 2 p.m. He was able to remove himself from the glider and move closer to the tree’s trunk, which he safely clung to.
Park officials closed Skyline Drive, to bring in the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services who helped safely extract him from the tree with a ladder truck. He was not found to be injured and Skyline Drive reopened around 2:45 p.m, Comer said.
The man had permits to lawfully hang glide and was not charged with any crimes, according to Comer.
