No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a Greg Williams Tree Service truck traveling west on Lee Highway collided with a Ford 350 pickup truck pulling out of the median crossover between Tiger Valley Road and Mount Salem Avenue near Washington. The impact of the collision caused numerous hay bales in the bed of the pickup to be spilled onto the highway and adjacent road bank. A road sign was also destroyed in the accident, which caused considerable damage to both vehicles. The driver of the pickup was traveling alone; it was not known how many occupants were in the Williams truck. Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, and VDOT all responded to the accident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m.
