Highway 211 in the Rappahannock County portion of Shenandoah National Park was shut down in both directions shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon after a motorcycle and vehicle apparently collided on a sharp curve several hundred yards above the Pass Mountain trailhead.
One person on the motorcycle, which carried Maryland tags, was transported to the hospital by Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, according to a Virginia State Police trooper on the scene. The cyclist’s condition is unknown.
Also not officially determined at this time is how the motorcycle and vehicle collided. One person on the scene speculated the motorcycle lost control on the curve and struck the vehicle, which was headed down the mountain.
The windshield of the vehicle was smashed and there was damage to the front bumper and hood. The motorcycle sustained serious damage.
Sunshine and summerlike temperatures today brought hundreds of motorcyclists to Rappahannock County.
