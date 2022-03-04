The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal hang glider crash in Shenandoah County. The crash — the second involving a hang glider in the region this week — happened Thursday (March 3) at 3:07 p.m. about 30 miles southwest of Front Royal near Woodstock.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground, according to a State Police statement.
The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
On Wednesday, a man hang gliding in Shenandoah National Park became trapped after accidentally flying into a tree. He was not injured, but Skyline Drive was closed for about an hour while first responders extracted him from the tree.
The FAA was notified of Thursday's fatal crash, which remains under investigation.
