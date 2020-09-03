Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.