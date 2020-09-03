A pilot has died after his small plane crashed three-quarters of a mile below Skyline Drive near the Buck Hollow Trail within the Rappahannock County limits of Shenandoah National Park.
The crash took place yesterday (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m.
Park spokeswoman Sally Hurlbert told the News this morning that more information would be released later this morning “after next of kin are notified.” Until now the park has released only one short statement on the crash via social media.
The single-engine Piper PA-20-135 plunged into some trees, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which Hurlbert said would oversee subsequent news releases.
The National Transportation Safety Board was not traveling to the scene, the agency said.
The pilot was believed to be the only person on board the plane.