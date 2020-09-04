Deceased 35-year-old California man had just toured the nation’s capital
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told the Rappahannock News on Friday that the crash of a small plane just west of Sperryville — its wreckage and deceased pilot not stumbled up by hikers of the Buck Hollow Trail until late Wednesday morning — occurred at 7 p.m. Monday evening, Aug. 31.
Before taking off on what would be his last-ever flight, the pilot — identified late Friday as 35-year old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California — posted on his Facebook account:
“[M]ade it safely into the DC . . . without getting intercepted by the Air Force. 25 mile bike ride to downtown to finally get a tour of the monuments capital and White House. Finished off the evening with amazing beer friends and camping at the airport.”
Hellewell posted dozens of photos of his Washington, D.C. tour, including one of his airplane when it was parked near the airport tarmac, a tent where he slept pitched next to it. There are also numerous pictures of his recent visit to New York City and other stops in the United States from what appears to be a cross-country tour by the pilot.
NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson provided the Rapp News with the following timeline of the small plane’s flight path based on its ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) technology — where an aircraft’s position is determined via satellite navigation, sending out a “ping” every second:
• The Piper PA-20 took off from “Maryland Airport” at Indian Head in Charles County, Md., just south of the nation’s capital, “heading westbound” with Hellewell the only occupant aboard.
• The pilot filed “no flight plan,” thus his immediate destination that evening remains unknown.
• Hellewell was flying under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), when weather conditions are supposed to be clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going.
• Weather at the time of the crash was “overcast and rainy.”
• The “very precise” radar track route of the plane ends at approximately 7 p.m. when the Piper went down into a thick canopy of trees within the Rappahannock County portion of Shenandoah National Park, just over Buck Hollow Ridge west of Sperryville.
• The location of the crash is “in a ravine” less than a mile below Skyline Drive (the National Park Service would not allow a reporter for the Rappahannock News access to the crash site).
• The plane upon impact was “highly fragmented.”
• There was “no post-crash fire.”
Knudson said the NTSB will issue a preliminary report on the crash within a few weeks, with detailed information including a likely cause of the crash in 12 to 24 months.
On Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., according to a press release, the Shenandoah National Park Communications Center received a report that the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 plane had been discovered approximately three-quarters of a mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive.
As of late Friday afternoon the following trails and parking areas remain closed in order to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. These areas will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the wreckage is removed from the scene which will likely be early next week.
The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5)
The Buck Ridge Trail
Although the Hazel Mountain Trail and the Meadow Spring Trail (which leads to the Appalachian Trail and the summit of Mary’s Rock) are not closed, there will be no access to these trails from the Meadow Spring parking area.