The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting icy patches on most of Rappahannock County’s roadways this morning, but primary and secondary roads are in good condition overall as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect snow and ice in village areas and across bridges.
Countywide, routes 211 and 522, along with FT Valley road and most secondary roads, are “passable with caution,” according to VDOT. Motorists are advised to stay alert and watch for snowy or icy spots.
Temperatures in the county today will reach a high of 38 degrees, so slick areas can be expected to stick around for most of the day.
Yesterday the Virginia State Police responded to more than 200 traffic crashes and at least 125 disabled vehicles, according to Sergeant Brent Coffey, VSP’s public information officer. “Fortunately, the majority of crashes have only involved damage to vehicles and not injuries,” Coffey stated. State police encourage drivers to use caution and slow their speeds when driving on hazardous roads.
For a complete list of conditions across the commonwealth, click here to use VDOT’s road conditions tool.
