2022-08-Fire-Ennis--4-web-2.jpg

The Ennis family stand on what used to be their home.

Shannon Ennis’ background as a Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue volunteer did not prepare her to see her own home engulfed in flames last week, bringing out volunteers from every fire and rescue company in the county.

Ennis’ Gid Brown Hollow residence caught fire last Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. She and her husband, Robert, were at work, and her two kids, ages six and eight, were at school. Ennis said she got an alert on her phone of a fire in Washington, and realized it was her own address.

2022-08-Fire-Ennis--5-web.jpg

The Ennis family stand on what used to be the main door.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--6-web.jpg

The dryer and washer units after the fire.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--2-web.jpg

Rifles that were ruined from the fire.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--1-web.jpg

The Ennis' daughter finds a burnt purse with an intact matching wallet amongst the debris.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--8-web.jpg

The former door to the home’s main entrance.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--9-web.jpg

Embers still burn on Tuesday, the fire started on Friday.
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--7-web.jpg

The Ennis' son takes a shovel to some of the debris of his former home.

