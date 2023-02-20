fatal crash 211 rock mills

The scene at the intersection of U.S. 211 and Rock Mills Road, where a fatal accident happened the afternoon of Sept. 1, 2022.

 File photo by Luke Christopher

While U.S. Route 211 is Rappahannock County’s main artery with bucolic mountainside viewsheds, it’s also the road where drivers are most likely to wind up in a crash.

The road in the past five years has been home to more than three times the number of crashes on U.S. Route 522, which holds the second highest accident incidence in the county, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Download PDF Crashes1.pdf
More crashes occur on 211 simply because there’s more traffic along it than any other road in the county. This correlation is expected and is used as a marker to indicate good road design, officials say.

Tags

Recommended for you