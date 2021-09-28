The goal: Lowering speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph
Chair of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Debbie Donehey signed a letter sent to the head of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) last week requesting the agency reconsider reducing the speed limit on a U.S. Route 211 corridor in Sperryville near an entrance to Shenandoah National Park that’s been home to more than two dozen crashes in recent years.
“Put simply, we believe a reduction of the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph for the entire two lane stretch of U.S. 211 would benefit immediately the safety of our residents, business owners, and pedestrians,” Donehey wrote on behalf of the board in the message addressed to VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.
She also asked that the department mark the segment of the road between restaurants Off the Grid and Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market as a no passing zone. “There have already been accidents in this area and, if not addressed, there will surely be more. While we understand VDOT's rationale that the removal of this passing zone might ‘lead to more dangerous behavior elsewhere,’ many people already pass in the no-passing zones.”
The letter arrived weeks after a VDOT study of the nearly three-mile segment ruled it should not have its speed limit reduced and should not be designated as a no passing zone, leading the Board of Supervisors to pursue an appeal.
“The commissioner’s office has received the referenced letter,” VDOT spokesperson Emily Wade said in a statement. “A response to the board will be forthcoming upon review and assessment of the correspondence, study findings and board’s proposed solution.”
VDOT has conducted four studies along the same stretch of road since 1999, but no speed changes were ever recommended. According to a previous Rappahannock News report, residents and businesses owners in the area are also concerned with the posted speed limit and demanded that VDOT take steps to reduce it.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who represents the area in question, and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson were particularly concerned with the study’s conclusion. Both coordinated with Donehey in crafting the letter, the chairwoman said.
Smith indicated in an interview that Rappahannock residents who are intimately familiar with the road “have a different read” on the situation than VDOT, making it worth pursuing the appeal.
“It’s apparent that there’s a lot of good business activity in Sperryville, and it’s also apparent that stretch of road isn’t safe,” Whitson said in an interview. “And VDOT obviously did what seems like a thorough analysis, but the end result of their analysis is not satisfactory.”
“It doesn’t take into account, it seems, real world problems we’re facing there, and so we really need them to take another look and hopefully do the right thing. Traffic has got to be slown down through that stretch,” he added.
Donehey warned in the letter that the autumn “leaf season,” where visitors come to the national park in droves to admire the vibrant foliage, is quickly approaching, creating an increased sense of urgency surrounding the matter, she said. VDOT representatives previously maintained that their data doesn’t seem to indicate an uptick in crashes during the autumn months.
“No’s not OK. No can’t be the answer, and there’s gotta be something we can do for the safety of our citizens, as well as the safety of guests coming through Sperryville,” Donehey said of the letter in an interview. She noted that VDOT in the past has amended its ruling on whether to prohibit truck traffic on Ben Venue Road in Flint Hill after enough pressure was applied on the agency by residents and officials. Donehey and Smith both hope that tactic will also work in this scenario.
Also copied on the letter was Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Sen. Tim Kaine (D) Rep. Bob Good (R), State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R), Del. Michael Webert (R), Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney, and VDOT Resident Engineer Mark Nesbit.
Of the 27 total crashes recorded within the nearly three-mile study segment over the past five years, only five were found to be the result of drivers exceeding the posted speed limit, according to the study. Of those, two involved DUI drivers.
Many of the other collisions involved drivers crashing off-road or into wild animals. Ten of the 27 crashes occured in 2019, which was said to be an unexplained outlier. Crashes in recent years have resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries, though the study doesn’t indicate their severity.
Most recently, a driver attempting to make a left turn into Sperryville Trading was rear-ended by another driver who did not slow down in time, according to the study. The document didn’t note the driver’s speed.