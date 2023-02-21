Several EMS and police agencies responded on Monday morning to what authorities said was a UTV accident outside the Town of Washington that resulted in one child being taken to a hospital in Fairfax County by helicopter and another transported to a trauma center in Winchester.
According to Facebook posts from the Sperryville Rescue Squad and Rappahannock County Fire & Rescue Department, the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, paramedics from county fire and rescue, crews with Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and personnel from Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the rescue squad all worked to extricate the two children who were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.
Additional information on the circumstances of the crash or conditions of those involved was not able to be gleaned. Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton did not return several requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday.
An official with Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Monday said they were unable to speak about the incident, citing medical privacy laws, and directed questions to Compton.
