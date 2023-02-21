UTV Crash

Two children were transported to hospitals on Monday following a UTV crash outside the Town of Washington.

 Courtesy Photo

Several EMS and police agencies responded on Monday morning to what authorities said was a UTV accident outside the Town of Washington that resulted in one child being taken to a hospital in Fairfax County by helicopter and another transported to a trauma center in Winchester.

According to Facebook posts from the Sperryville Rescue Squad and Rappahannock County Fire & Rescue Department, the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, paramedics from county fire and rescue, crews with Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and personnel from Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the rescue squad all worked to extricate the two children who were reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you