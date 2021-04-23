Ty Sauer missing

Ty Sauer was last seen on Thursday night in Shenandoah National Park.

Search and rescue professionals, as well as two dog teams, are among the people looking for Ty Sauer, an 18-year-old male who was last seen Thursday night near mile 35 on Skyline Drive. Sauer is 6’3, 187 pounds and was wearing a blue hoodie, blue pajama pants and white tennis shoes when last seen. If you believe you may have seen Sauer, please call 1-800-732-0911.

Tags