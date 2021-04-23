Search and rescue professionals, as well as two dog teams, are among the people looking for Ty Sauer, an 18-year-old male who was last seen Thursday night near mile 35 on Skyline Drive. Sauer is 6’3, 187 pounds and was wearing a blue hoodie, blue pajama pants and white tennis shoes when last seen. If you believe you may have seen Sauer, please call 1-800-732-0911.
Search underway for missing person in Shenandoah National Park
Staff-Contributed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Marijuana will be legal in July. Now what?
- Now you can walk the brand-new river trail loop at the Rappahannock County park
- Inn wins three Michelin stars, three years in a row
- Coronavirus updates: The local impact
- Flint Hill setback variance request meets resistance from county, stakeholders
- Food Pantry rolling out the red carpet
- Scrabble school featured in Education Week documentary
- Swindler announces plans for outdoor graduation, senior prom at school board meeting
- After a long intermission, live music is back at Castleton
- Northam plans to ease more pandemic restrictions May 15
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Cloud Coverage:14%
- Wind: 4 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:24:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:35 PM
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.