Shenandoah National Park personnel, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Albemarle Sheriff’s office are conducting a search for a missing person.
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville, VA Wednesday, July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17.
Ms. Devlin is 55 years old, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds and has dark blonde hair. If anyone has seen Ms. Devlin or has any information about her disappearance, please contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at 434-972-4001.