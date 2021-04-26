A statement posted by Shenandoah National Park:
Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday, April 26, 2021, the search for Ty Sauer conducted by Shenandoah National Park with support from Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been suspended. All trails in the Hazel Mountain area have been reopened.
The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers today at 2:55 p.m. The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive ID and determination of cause of death. The remains were found in the park about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County and about 2 miles from where he was last seen Thursday, April 22.
Shenandoah National Park joins Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking the many organizations that were involved including DOGS-East, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue, Va. Search & Rescue Dog Association, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Rockingham-Augusta Search & Rescue, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, Trot Search & Rescue, Blue & Gray Search & Rescue Dogs, Search & Rescue Tracking Institute, Piedmont Search & Rescue, K-9 Alert, Va. State Police, Louisa County Sheriff’s Department, Shenandoah Nordic/Backcountry Search and Rescue, Mid-Atlantic D.O.G.S., Greene County, Rockingham Fire, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Luray Police Department.