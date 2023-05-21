A Sunday afternoon news release from Shenandoah National Park:

Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Sunday, May 21, the search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos conducted by Shenandoah National Park with support from Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been suspended.  

shenandoah search Overall Run Falls.

A searcher at Overall Run Falls in Shenandoah National Park, one of the areas combed for Mateo Cobo Zevallos.
Mateo Cobo Zevallos

Mateo Cobo Zevallos

Watch: A ranger briefs searchers on Mateo Cobo Zevallos, whose car was found in the park earlier this week.
Mateo Luis Cabo Zevallos missing poster

