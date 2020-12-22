Another fatal traffic accident — the second in as many days — in our local area.
Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on F.T. Valley Road in Madison County. The crash occurred yesterday (Monday) at 1:40 p.m. along Route 231, 1.2 miles north of Route 642 (Duet Road).
A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Rt. 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old woman from Baltimore, died while in transport to the hospital. A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old man also from Baltimore, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Luray, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
Charges are pending, according to the State Police.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
On Sunday afternoon, Todd B. McKinney, 59, of Woodville died in a single-vehicle crash not far from his home.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S. Riddle is investigating that accident, which took place at 2:52 p.m. along Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), two-tenths of a mile south of Route 621 (Yancey Road).
McKinney’s 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Rt. 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a fence and several trees, before coming to rest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
“A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash,” according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent Coffey, spokesperson for the Culpeper Division, who added that McKinney was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }