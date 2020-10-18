A sport utility-type vehicle pulling out of Settle’s Grocery & Garage in Flint Hill at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon crashed head-on into a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office cruiser being driven by a female deputy. Both drivers suffered injuries, although they did not appear to be life threatening.
The force of the accident caused the private vehicle, driven by an unidentified man, to wind up almost on its side in a ditch. The passenger door was removed by first responders to access the driver. The patrol car came to a stop in the middle of Zachary Taylor Highway (Route 522).
Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
The well-traveled highway, carrying carloads of leaf-peepers on a bright and sunny afternoon, was shut down in both directions until 2 p.m., as several local volunteer fire companies, Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies, and Virginia State Police rushed to the accident.
Virginia State Police said it was too early to comment on the cause of the accident.
Fawn Evenson, a resident from the town of Washington, was among the first people to come upon the accident scene. She said the sheriff’s deputy was responding to either an emergency call — or perhaps a speeding driver, weighed in another witness — with her blue lights flashing.
About 90 minutes prior to the accident a female deputy was seen parked in a pull-off space in Flint Hill where she appeared to be monitoring the traffic.
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Smoot said it was “fortunate” that both drivers did not suffer more serious injuries. Air bags in both vehicles were deployed.