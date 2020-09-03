Media kept away from Buck Hollow Trail above Sperryville

Pilot dies in Shenandoah plane crash Buck Hollow trail near Sperryville remains closed

Shenandoah National Park officials this afternoon declined to grant the Rappahannock News access to yesterday’s fatal plane crash site in the Rappahannock County portion of Shenandoah National Park above Sperryville.

“It’s the scene of an investigation and they don't want anyone to enter the area while the investigation is going on,” park spokeswoman Sally Hurlbert explained after the park’s interim superintendent had originally sought to allow a reporter access to the crash site, where the pilot of the Piper PA-20 died.

“The body of an adult male was found in the wreckage,” the park said in a news release late Thursday morning.

On Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., according to the release, the Shenandoah National Park Communications Center received a report that the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 plane had been discovered approximately three-quarters of a mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive.

The park did not say when the crash might have taken place or whether the wreckage was discovered by a hiker or somebody heard the plane go down. It’s also not known if the still unidentified pilot issued a mayday before the plane crashed into a thickly forested area adjacent to the Buck Hollow Trail.

Due to the heavy foliage the crash site was not visible from the Skyline Drive.

The popular Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 west of Sperryville, the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail all remain closed Thursday evening until further notice while the investigation continues and the wreckage is removed from the scene.

Hurlbert had stated earlier today that “the crash investigation is being conducted by the NTSB. You will have to reach out to them to get access to the site.” However, Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, told this newspaper that his agency did not travel to the site to assist in the investigation because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to the park, Virginia State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are also assisting with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.