Shenandoah National Park rangers this past weekend responded to “several accidents with injuries” and conducted a successful late-night search for an overdue group of hikers.
The search for four adults began at about 9 p.m. one of the nightswhen the park’s communications center received a call reporting the group overdue from a hike. A team of search-and-rescue rangers was dispatched to the call.
The emergency responders located the missing person’s vehicle “at a trailhead and rangers hiked into the backcountry and were able to find the group at about 2 a.m.,” according to the park, which so far is not identifying exactly where — or how — the group went missing.
“The hikers were cold, tired, and hungry, but otherwise uninjured,” the park said late Tuesday afternoon.
Shenandoah “continues to experience an increase in emergency calls,” prompting park officials to remind visitors of the need to plan their hiking trips and be prepared.
“This is especially important during the upcoming colder months when weather is more unpredictable and can be dangerous at higher elevations,” the park stated.
Shenandoah Superintendent Pat Kenney urges people coming to visit the park to plan ahead and be prepared.
“We have encountered numerous situations that could have been prevented or mitigated with proper planning,” said Kenney. “Hiking in Shenandoah National Park is a wonderful recreational activity, and your experience will be even better if you are fully prepared for the conditions you may encounter in this mountainous wild place.”
How serious the injuries were over the weekend, and details surrounding them, were not disclosed.
